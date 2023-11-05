Azerbaijani, German foreign ministers gather in Baku in regional trip

(MENAFN) During a regional trip by the European minister, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Germany convened in the capital city of Baku on Saturday, as reported by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Sunday.



“During the comprehensive meeting held between the ministers, opinions were exchanged on the current agenda of cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional and international security issues,” the declaration stated.



During the meeting with Annalena Baerbock, his German counterpart, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the prevailing situation and circumstances in the Karabakh region. He discussed topics including extensive restoration and construction initiatives, the presence of unexploded mines, and ongoing peace negotiations with Armenia, as detailed in the statement.



The statement also clarified that the anti-terrorism operation conducted in Karabakh in September was specifically aimed at addressing illegal separatist groups in the region. Furthermore, it emphasized that this operation underscored the extent of militarization in Azerbaijani territories.



Additionally, it stated that Armenia bears responsibility for the exodus of Armenians from Azerbaijan and that "the propaganda of the illegal regime in our territories about the impossibility of coexistence of Azerbaijanis and Armenians" was the reason why Armenians in the region left voluntarily.



“In spite of all this, it was noted that the unfair position exhibited against our country in recent times is regrettable and surprising, and the inadmissibility of showing a selective approach in relation to the main principles of international law, including principles such as territorial integrity and sovereignty, was noted,” the declaration added.

