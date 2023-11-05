Media: Zelensky plans on visiting Israel

(MENAFN) Preparations are reportedly underway for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to visit Israel in the coming week, according to reports from Tel Aviv's Channel 12. The timing of this visit is seen as a significant step towards demonstrating a unified front comprising Israel, Ukraine, Europe, and the United States against the Russia-Iran axis. This development comes amid a struggle by Kiev to garner media attention in the West since the conflict with Hamas erupted.



The Israeli news network suggests that a photo opportunity featuring Zelensky alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog would symbolize a united front of the enlightened world standing against a less-enlightened world that is on the offensive. Such rhetoric mirrors statements from Kiev officials who have used similar language to describe the global majority that does not align with the positions of the United States and NATO in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Zelensky's potential visit to Israel is anticipated to occur as early as Monday or Tuesday, as reported by Channel 12. This prospect arises three weeks after West Jerusalem declined an earlier offer by the Ukrainian president to visit, with officials reportedly advising that "the time is not right." Zelensky had hoped to leverage the visit to align his country's cause with that of Israel.



The impending visit holds geopolitical significance, underscoring the growing cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in the face of shared challenges posed by regional adversaries. As diplomatic efforts continue to evolve, the visit may serve as a platform for renewed discussions on collaborative strategies and mutual interests.



