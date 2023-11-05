More Than 80 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Ukraine's Air Force Launches 3 Strikes On Enemy Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 80 combat clashes were recorded on the battlefield in the past day. The Air Force of Ukraine launched four strikes on enemy positions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, 82 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile attacks and 24 airstrikes, launched 64 attacks using multiples launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Destruction and damage was caused to private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure," the report says.

The enemy launched airstrikes on Serebrianka Forestry of Luhansk region; Bila Hora, Katerynivka, Berdychi, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Novodanylivka of Zaporizhzhia region; Respublikanets, Chervonyi Mayak, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Mykilske, Naddniprianske of Kherson region; Ochakiv of Mykolaiv region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine, conducting sabotage and intelligence activities.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, and Spirne in Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders unsuccessfully tried to recapture the lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled about ten enemy attacks. The occupiers also conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Bohdanivka, Donetsk region. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting manpower and military equipment losses on the enemy, consolidating on the achieved positions.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy is trying to encircle Avdiivka, using aircraft. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The Defense Forces repelled more than 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Sieverne, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske settlements of Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 enemy attacks.

In Shakhtarske direction, the invaders carried out unsuccessful assaults in the area of Staromaiorske in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders are engaged in counter-battery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

In the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched three strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, and one strike targeting an enemy anti-aircraft missile system. Ukraine's missile forces hit one enemy artillery unit.