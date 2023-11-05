Hathab: Maryam, Al Kuwari Bag Dressage Victories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Talented dressage rider Maryam Ahmed Al Semaitt grabbed another victory in the Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour after topping the Medium Level 1 event at Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Indoor Arena yesterday.

Riding 15-year-old San Francisco, Maryam maintained her fine show to earn a winning score of 68.561 seeing off a contest with Saoud Ahmed Al Boinin, who guided QEF-owned Hutrine VZ to second position with 67.159 points.



The podium winners of dressage Level 1 and Level 2 at Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Indoor Arena yesterday.

Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari astride Miss Chili secured third place after accumulating 64.810 points.

Meanwhile, Jassim Mohammed Al Fahd Al Kuwari rode Special Edition 19 to first place in Dressage Level 2 with Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari combining with Power L to claim second spot.

Khalid Sanad Al Nuaimi, who rode Gop Stop, was third in the event.

Ali Al Rumaihi, Deputy Head of the Tour's Organizing Committee & Ms Nouf Al Mansour, Head of Sports Committee, awarded the winners.