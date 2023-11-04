Israel Occupation Kills 15 Palestinians In School Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation on Saturday launched an Israeli airstrike at a school where thousands of Palestinians sought refuge from the occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip.

At least 15 Palestinians fell martyred and 70 others injured when warplanes fired missiles at Al-Fakhoura school in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, where displaced Palestinians resorted under violent Israeli bombardment, according to health authorities.

Over the last hours, the Israeli occupation has committed 10 massacres that claimed the lives of 231 martyrs, bringing the death toll since the start of the aggression on the Palestinian territory up to 9,488, they said in a press release.

Among the martyrs, there are 3,900 children and 2,509 women, they said, adding that more than 24,158 others have been injured. (end)

wab









