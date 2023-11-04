Spicejet Adds 44 Flights On Its New, Existing Routes

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Gurgaon, Haryana : SpiceJet is expanding its network for the upcoming winter schedule and the budget airline said it has added 44 additional flights to serve both new and established routes. SpiceJet has recently added eight Boeing 737 aircraft, which includes four 737 Max planes.

“This expansion allows us to better serve the increasing passenger demand across the country. Flights have been carefully selected with a strong focus on passenger convenience, providing them with a wider range of travel options,” said Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer at SpiceJet.

The city of Shillong is set to join SpiceJet's network with daily flights to Kolkata, marking a historic first. In addition, SpiceJet is expanding connectivity between various other city pairs, including Chennai and Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, as well as Jaipur and Delhi.

SpiceJet has also launched a daily flight connecting Mumbai with Bangkok. SG 81 will depart from Mumbai at 4:10 a.m. and reach Bangkok at 10:10 a.m. (local time). On its return journey, SG 82 will depart from Bangkok at 10:40 p.m. (local time) to reach Mumbai at 2:10 a.m., the airline said in a statement.

Earlier this week, SpiceJet said they had inducted five leased Boeing 737s, including three 737 Max aircraft, into its fleet. These inductions came shortly after the introduction of three leased Boeing 737s (including 1 737 MAX), reinforcing SpiceJet's determination to expand and diversify its flight services, it said.

The introduction of these aircraft will help the airline launch several exciting new flight routes and services, it added.

SpiceJet had made an announcement regarding the same in June and had said that it would induct ten Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet to cater to the increased passenger demand. It had signed a lease agreement for the ten planes joining the fleet in September 2023.

