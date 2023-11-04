Five Killed, 22 Injured As Blast Hit Police Vehicle In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (NNN-APP) – At least five people were killed and 22 others injured, when a blast went off near a police vehicle, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province yesterday, police and government officials said.

The vehicle was passing by a busy market, when the explosion occurred in the Ponda Bazar area of Dera Ismail Khan district of the province, Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Mansoor Arshad, said.

He said, at least seven policemen are among the injured, adding that, police officials were targeted with an improvised explosive device, planted on a motorcycle.

According to eyewitnesses in the area, gunshots were also heard after the blast, before rescue and police officials reached the area.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital, where several of them are in critical condition, according to hospital sources. A state of emergency has also been declared in hospitals in the district.

The police said, they have launched an investigation into the incident to arrest the culprits.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP