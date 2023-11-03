Vives Compound Wins Two Prestigious Awards At The Arabian Property Awards

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Vives Compound, the premier luxury residential community in Riyadh, has announced its recent wins at the prestigious Arabian Property Awards. Vives Compound secured two awards - the Apartment Condominium Award, and the Residential Development Award, further solidifying its position as a high-end living destination in the Kingdom.

The Arabian Property Awards, recognised as the largest and most prestigious programme in the region, are judged by an independent panel of over 100 industry experts. These awards celebrate outstanding achievement in property development, design, and innovation, emphasising qualities such as quality, service, sustainability, and commitment to excellence.

Vives Compound's remarkable accomplishments at the Arabian Property Awards are attributed to its unwavering commitment to creating a living experience characterized by luxury, comfort, and elegance. Since its establishment in July 2019, Vives Compound has consistently prioritised tenant satisfaction, offering spacious villas constructed to the highest standards. With a dedication to security, a wealth of family-friendly amenities, and a strong commitment to sustainable living, Vives Compound has truly emerged as the perfect place to call home in Riyadh.

Jean Noujaim, General Manager at Vives Compound, expressed his gratitude for the awards, stating, "We are honoured to receive this recognition, which highlights Vives Compound as one of the top high-end residential properties in The Kingdom and showcases our continuous commitment and dedication to providing our residents with a community of the highest standard of living."

Vives Compound's remarkable transformation from a vacant property just three years ago to the distinguished high-end residential compound it is today underscores the vision, hard work, and dedication of the team. The community is now home to over 650 residents hailing from 48 different nationalities, a testament to its inclusivity and international appeal.

The Arabian Property Awards accolades will undoubtedly further confirm Vives Compound's reputation for excellence, and its status as the go-to address for residents seeking comfort, security, and luxury in Riyadh.

