Michigan On The Verge Of 100% Clean Electricity As House Passes Clean Energy Legislation

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 3, 2023 /3BL/ - Ceres applauds the Michigan House of Representative for passing ambitious clean energy legislation today, putting the state on the verge of adopting a 100% clean electricity standard by 2040 and several other important policies to grow clean energy investment and jobs. The action in the House comes a week after the Michigan Senate passed its version of the legislation.

The House also passed legislation related to clean energy siting. Ceres strongly urges the Senate to adopt these bills, which serve as a model for a responsible permitting process that will accelerate the clean energy build-out while accounting for community input.

Ceres has worked with companies and investors to support Michigan's clean energy legislation throughout the ongoing legislative session. In September, 15 businesses signed a letter to lawmakers and Gov. Grethen Whitmer declaring their support for an accelerated transition to 100% clean electricity that prioritizes jobs, equity, and affordability, and that helps Michigan maximize recent federal climate and clean energy investments.

“Passing legislation to achieve 100% clean energy while prioritizing affordability, equity, and job creation is an important step toward building a more just net zero economy that will enhance the vitality, competitiveness, and growth of our state,” the letter said . It was signed by Bell's Brewery, Brewery Vivant, Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits, CleanCapital, Crystal Mountain Resort, IKEA US, New Belgium Brewing, Nexamp, REI, Sealed, Siemens, Trane Technologies, Uplight, Walker-Miller Energy Services, and Worthen Industries.

The legislation has passed the House and now sits with the Senate for concurrence. It would codify into law many aspects of Gov. Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate Plan, which was released in 2022 and was also welcomed by Michigan businesses as an important tool to guide climate, public health, and economic development policy in the state.

Companies increasingly support clean energy policies not only to reduce climate pollution that threatens their operations, but because they bring significant business and economic benefits. According to a recent analysis conducted by 5 Lakes Energy and the MI Energy Innovation Business Council, the legislation would create nearly 160,000 jobs, increase Michigan's GDP 2.5% by 2050, and save households $145 in energy costs annually by 2035.

