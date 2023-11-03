(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By Hamdi Malik, Michael Knights, Crispin Smith and Ameer al-Kaabi, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy . Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News .
Potential Escalation in Iraq (Part 2): Asaib and Nujaba
Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, and their facade group partners may soon step up their attacks amid the Hamas-Israel war, albeit within limits set by Iran.
Click here to read the full report.
