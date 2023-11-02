Neotrope And Send2press Expand AI Image Optimization For Its Press Release Distribution Services

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Today, Neotrope®, a 40+ year old tech and marketing firm, and Send2Press® Newswire, a 24 year old online newswire service, announce updated use of AI tools for client image optimization, such as upscaling and generative fill to make news images better for social and syndication.







Image Caption: Christopher Simmons of NEOTROPE uses AI tools to upsample and expand client image for news distribution.

“For the past 24 years we have always helped clients improve their news images for press release dissemination direct-to-editors and online,” says CEO and co-founder Christopher Laird Simmons .

“This has sometimes been simple stuff like whitening teeth a little in headshots, or fixing wide angle distortion, where folks on either side of a group image look like Agustus Gloop due to lens distortion. We've been pretty proud of taking this extra step – which nobody else in the newswire business does.”

Simmons, an Adobe Photoshop guru since 1993, and professional photographer since a teenager (ahem, in the late 1970s), started using image AI tools like Topaz Gigapixel AI in 2019 to upscale client images; where sometimes an agency could get nothing from their client except a postage stamp image, perhaps from a LinkedIn account or email signature.

Recently adding modern tools like generative fill in Photoshop 2023 , and Topaz Photo AI for improved upsampling, has been a huge step forward in correcting the overall image for elements such as missing shoulders, rooms, outdoor sets, chopped off hair, and more.

“Today, our basic web image size for press releases syndicated online and shared to news platforms and social, is an 800×600 pixel rectangle, and 3×4 inch 300 dpi image for media,” says Simmons.“When clients have nothing other than a 250×250 pixel headshot, we can now easily upscample the image to usable size, but also use generative fill to add the missing elements for converting a vertical or square image to landscape rectangle. The time saving with AI is just astounding, and our clients are both appreciative and a bit 'freaked out.' It is rather trippy what is now possible.”

Simmons concludes,“We like to say our press release newswire is more like a wedding cake business than a burger flipping business. With these updated tools the frosting keeps getting better!”

Basic image correction is free with all of Send2Press' PRO press release distribution packages on a non-pre-approval basis. Pre-approval and alternate versioning is available at added cost and delays distribution.

Send2Press, online since 2000*, offers best in class affordable press release distribution and writing. News appears on legitimate news portals, APnews website , AP syndication, AP newsrooms, social media and high visibility on Google News and other news channels and data platforms.

Send2Press, a service of Neotrope, was ranked best overall of the top 6 newswire services by Fit Small Business in 2020. Parent, Neotrope, was an Inc. 5000 listed company in 2009.

Neotrope®, a marketing, entertainment, and technology company, launched in 1983 by Christopher Laird Simmons and the late Dr. JL Simmons, is celebrating its 41st anniversary in Jan. 2024.

(*Verifiable via Archive for Send2Press homepage in the year 2000.)

