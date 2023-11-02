Ukraine Creates Piranha EW System To Protect Armored Vehicles Against Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has created a unique electronic warfare (EW) system, Piranha AVD 360, to protect armored vehicles and military personnel against enemy drones.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Piranha AVD 360 is a unique electronic warfare system to strengthen the Defense Forces. This technology helps to protect armored vehicles and military personnel against enemy drones more effectively,” Fedorov wrote.

In his words, the Piranha AVD 360 EW system creates a protective dome of up to 600 meters around itself. The system prevents drones from receiving commands and transmitting data. As a result, unmanned aerial vehicles hang in the air, make an emergency landing, or fall uncontrollably.

According to Fedorov, the Piranha AVD 360 EW system also jams satellite navigation systems, such as Russia's GLONASS.

“Currently, the system has successfully passed field tests and is ready for serial production. Technologies and innovations are the key to our victory. They help to destroy the enemy more effectively and save the lives of the military,” Fedorov noted.

A reminder that more than 1,500 Ukrainian-made FPV drones were purchased as part of the government program and sent to the Donetsk direction.

Video: Mykhailo Fedorov, Telegram