Opportunities For Brazil, Arabs Topic Of Forum On Africa

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The minister of State of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan (pictured above), said this Wednesday (1) at the Brazil Africa Forum, held by the Brazil Africa Institute at a hotel in the capital of São Paulo, that his country could strengthen cooperation with Brazil and African countries in industries such as agriculture and sustainable development. The UAE, said Al Nahyan, already has agribusiness projects in partnership with Brazil and sees the South American country as a leading player in the transition to clean energy. The secretary for Africa and the Middle East of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Carlos Sobral Duarte, said his country had achieved substantial agricultural progress and could expand its partnerships with African nations.

In his speech at the forum, Al Nahyan said the low availability of water and arable land challenges the UAE – however, it is developing projects in partnership with Brazil to help the country in its quest for food security. He said the UAE has invested USD 70 billion in renewable energies and envisions an even closer partnership with Brazil in the future.

“Brazil and Africa could soon become fundamental to the world economy. For example, on the African continent, we see tremendous economic growth, there are many young people, and it is the region with the greatest potential for growth in technology. Brazil and Africa can offer much more to the global community, and the UAE is in a position to form partnerships between East and West,” he said.

Duarte noted Brazil and Africa have common characteristics and, therefore, solid diplomatic, commercial, and cooperation ties. However, there is a need to get closer to African countries, and, to this end, he said, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have carried out initiatives to put Brazil in touch with African nations. Duarte said there are several paths for joint development and prospects of Brazilian presidential trips to Africa in 2024.

He said cooperation with Africa can occur in“three dimensions” –“The first is agriculture. Food security is vital, and Brazil, as a major agricultural producer, has a natural link with Africa in this sphere. Second, health: Brazil is a strong player in the health and pharmaceutical industries. And third: Energy transition. Brazil, like the Africans, is well positioned because it can make a smoother energy transition. And African countries also show interest in Brazil's agriculture,” Duarte said

Sustainability in focus

Freixo: Tourism accounts for 8% of Brazilian GDP

In the panel“Energy transition in Brazil and Africa: Impact on trade and development,” the debate around sustainable development presented ways to face climate issues while promoting the growth of a continent that needs to progress to solve its challenges.

“If we had dealt with energy poverty back then, today's debate would not be so difficult. Today, 90% of the population depends on fossil fuels, and we need to find a balance on how to deal with these issues. Our target for zero emissions is 2060. What will we do from 2023 to 2060? If you don't find the right balance, you can limit your development,” said the chief of the Nigerian Office of Trade Negotiations, Yonov Fred Agah.

The director general of the Itaipu Binacional hydroelectric plant, Enio Verri, pointed to the opportunities the energy transition presents, especially for countries rich in natural resources, such as Brazil and African nations.“Brazil and Africa have lithium [a metal used to produce batteries], but they cannot be exporters of commodity lithium. I see the potential for a partnership to generate development based on technological innovation and adding value,” he stated.

The frontiers of tourism

In the panel“Tourism driving development and boosting international trade,” the president of the Brazilian Tourism Board (Embratur), Marcelo Freixo, stated tourism accounts for 8% of Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while the oil sector, which receives a more significant amount of investment, has a share of 12%. For Freixo, there is potential to expand tourism in Brazil with a view to ethics, respect for the environment, and strategy, generating jobs and income.

The director of Corporate Affairs, Regulations and Sustainability of Latam Brasil airlines, Maria Elisa Curcio, noted her company had resumed nonstop flights between São Paulo and Johannesburg, South Africa, which allows the connection with other flights on the continent.“It is possible to connect from South Africa, but there is a super opportunity to take Brazilians to Africa and bring Africans to Brazil,” she said, citing there are currently no nonstop flights to“North Africa.”

Brazil has nonstop flights connecting it to Angola and Ethiopia, operated by airlines from those countries. Curcio noted the opportunities in air connections go beyond the exchange of passengers, as planes transport cargo, which can contribute to an increase in the trade balance. She added that the company is considering opening two new routes to Africa, one to Angola.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

The post Opportunities for Brazil, Arabs topic of forum on Africa appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .