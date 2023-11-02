Vector Global Logistics Officially Announces Service For Natural Disaster And Emergency Relief Logistics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With a Proven Record, They Will Continue to be a Lifeline in Crisis

- Enrique Alvarez, Managing DirectorATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vector Global Logistics, an award-winning logistics company, announced that it has officially launched a service for natural disaster and emergency relief logistics. Though they have been active in this sector for many years, this launch marks a continued dedication to supporting people in an ethical and transparent way when they are most vulnerable. When every second counts, organizations need a partner they can trust, and Vector stands ready to deliver aid quickly and efficiently.“Disaster and emergency relief logistics are a natural extension of our culture and belief that logistics can make a positive impact in the world,” says Enrique Alvarez, Co-Founder and Managing Director.“Unfortunately, we will continue to see a rise in natural disasters due to climate change and man-made disasters will also continue to threaten our global community. Our team has a proven record of assisting in times of crisis and this is our way of reminding everyone that we are here to help when we are most needed.”The Vector team has previously assisted clients in delivering humanitarian aid for the war in Ukraine, cyclone relief efforts in Zimbabwe, the food crisis in Burkina Faso, the lack of access to clean water in Peru, to name a few. They understand that every logistics situation is unique as well as the profound responsibility that comes with relief operations.To provide reliable and rapid disaster relief assistance, Vector promises immediate and proactive action, strategic planning to ensure a smooth process, dedication to detail, and transparent pricing. Additionally, clients will feel supported at every stage through 24/7 customer support, enhanced visibility with optional GPS tracking, and a team who is invested in their success.And as with all Vector shipments, a portion of the proceeds goes back to helping those in need through their official charity partners.To learn more about how Vector can assist with natural disaster and emergency relief logistics, please visit .About Vector Global LogisticsVector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping. For more information, please visit .

