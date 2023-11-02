AMBHAR Tequila: Celebrating Additive-Free Certification, Redefining Tequila Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Verified Additive Free by Tequila Matchmaker

Iqleen Virdi- Chariwoman Ambhar Tequila

AMBHAR Tequila: Celebrating Additive-Free Certification and Joins Prestigious Additive-Free Alliance, Redefining Excellence in the World of Tequila

- Iqleen Virdi

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AMBHAR Tequila , the epitome of premium tequila craftsmanship, is ecstatic to announce a monumental achievement that has set the spirits world abuzz. AMBHAR Tequila has officially been granted the prestigious additive-free certification by the illustrious Tequila Matchmaker and has joined the elite ranks of the Additive-Free Alliance. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to AMBHAR Tequila's unshakable dedication to excellence, transparency, and the pure essence of tequila.

Tequila Matchmaker, a revered authority in the realm of tequila, embarked on a comprehensive annual verification process that included intense distillery and production audits, exhaustive laboratory tests, and sumptuous sensorial tastings at every stage of production. This thorough examination ensures that Ambhar Tequila remains unwavering in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of purity and authenticity, making it the go-to choice for discerning tequila aficionados.

The Additive-Free Alliance, an exclusive fellowship of tequila producers passionate about preserving the traditional and natural character of tequila, has wholeheartedly embraced AMBHAR Tequila. This alliance brings together brands that share a common goal: crafting tequila without the addition of any extraneous substances or additives, thus preserving the integrity and extraordinary flavors of this beloved spirit.

The charismatic and visionary Chairwoman Iqleen Virdi of AMBHAR Tequila shared her jubilation about this milestone, saying, "We are thrilled to have received the additive-free certification from Tequila Matchmaker and to join the Additive-Free Alliance. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing tequila enthusiasts with a truly authentic and pure tequila experience. We believe in transparency and quality above all else, and our membership in the Additive-Free Alliance is a testament to this commitment."

AMBHAR Tequila's unwavering dedication to producing additive-free tequila transcends mere certification; it embodies the company's core values of time-honored craftsmanship and the use of the purest ingredients. This commitment ensures that every drop of AMBHAR Tequila delivers an authentic and unforgettable experience, redefining the very essence of tequila.

"Our inclusion in the Additive-Free Alliance and the certification by Tequila Matchmaker is a testament to our unwavering commitment to producing the finest additive-free tequila," said Jaime Celero, CEO of AMBHAR Tequila. "We've always held ourselves to the highest standards, ensuring our consumers have access to the purest, most genuine tequila experience. This certification and alliance membership reaffirms our dedication to quality and authenticity."

As a verified member of the Additive-Free Alliance, AMBHAR Tequila now stands shoulder to shoulder with esteemed tequila brands, showcasing its dedication to transparency and uncompromising quality. This certification not only instills confidence in tequila enthusiasts but also solidifies the brand's position as a trailblazer in the industry.

AMBHAR Tequila's additive-free certification marks a monumental chapter in the brand's journey to deliver the purest and most authentic tequila experience to its customers. With this recognition, the company sets an elevated standard for excellence in the industry, making it the ultimate choice for those who treasure the true essence of tequila.

For a thrilling exploration of AMBHAR Tequila and its additive-free certification, please visit

About KIV Spirits, LLC:

KIV Spirits, LLC is a NY-based spirits company headed by CEO and Chairwoman, Iqleen Virdi. The company's mission is to create high-quality products that cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of consumers around the world.

About AMBHAR Tequila:

AMBHAR Tequila, part of KIV Spirits, LLC portfolio, HQ in Woodlands Texas, is made from 100% blue weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. It is distilled twice and aged in American oak barrels for smoothness and flavor. AMBHAR Tequila offers five expressions: Plata (blanco), Reposado, Anejo, Cristalino and Extra Anejo. AMBHAR Tequila is available in select markets across the United States, UK, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand, as well as online at

For media inquiries, please contact:

Megan Galluccio

Ambhar Tequila

+1 732-730-7744

email us here

