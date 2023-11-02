SIG Introduces New Filling Machines For UAE's F&B Manufacturers

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SIG, a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic packaging, today announced the introduction of state-of-the-art filling machines for F&B leaders and startups in the UAE.

The SIG SmileSmall 24 Aseptic and SIG CleanPouch 25 Aseptic filling machines, now available in SIG's Technology Center at Dubai Silicon Oasis, offer F&B innovators various benefits and possibilities for product testing and innovation, high-speed performance, volume flexibility, and SIG's Drinksplus capability.

The centre offers new opportunities for the F&B industry through innovative technologies including the SIG Accelerator, a turnkey solution that fast-tracks innovative ideas to market, offering support for existing customers and F&B start-ups that are looking to bring the next blockbuster product to the market.

All SIG SmileSmall 24 Aseptic filling machines provide the capacity to fill 24,000 SIG SmileSmall carton packs per hour with a flexibility to fill four different volumes, including 180, 200, 220, and 250ml. The flexible spouted pouches are suitable for a range of different applications, including pouches for concentrates to refill rigid containers and squeezable portion pouches for easy use on the go.

Commenting on these new developments, Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager IMEA at SIG stated:“We are delighted to unveil these cutting-edge filling machines, marking a milestone for food and beverage manufacturers in the region. F&B leaders and startups can now utilize our Technology Centre at Dubai Silicon Oasis for testing and innovation through an expanded range of packaging options.”

SIG's Technology Centre in Dubai is part of the company's Innovation Hub, a multifaceted facility designed to drive innovation and excellence across the region. The Hub also houses the SIG Reliability Center, hosting a wide range of digital innovations which combine the company's industry knowledge with state-of-the-art technology to address key F&B challenges. An Innovation Customer Centre is also part of the Innovation Hub, serving as a platform for guiding and supporting customers through accelerators and workshops to foster new product innovations, eventually testing them in the Technology Center.

From ideation and design, including recipe formulation and packaging to piloting and promotion, the Technology Centre ushers in a new era of possibilities for the F&B industry. This integrated approach underscores SIG's commitment to cutting-edge technology, customer support, and pioneering solutions.

“Our Technology Centre is designed to assist established F&B leaders from the region and back budding entrepreneurs looking to launch their F&B businesses. Its avant-garde extrusion, innovative quality measurement system, advanced testing equipment, and future digital technology capacities allow faster development and validation of new products and packaging that meet the ever-increasing consumer demand for sustainability,” Abdelghany added.

Thanks to its broader packaging portfolio, SIG has expanded its packaging application to a wider range of product categories including dairy, plant-based products, juices, beverage concentrates, liquid food, and non-food areas.

“This month, we are pleased to host an event in our Innovation Hub in SIG's IMEA HQ, marking the celebration of our 170th anniversary. The event will provide our customers and potential customers with an exclusive tour of our revamped Innovation Hub, where they will embark on a journey through SIG's past, present, and future. Our goal is to empower customers in enhancing their business by harnessing the full potential of filling machine technology,” Abdelghany concluded.

About SIG:

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2022, SIG produced 49 billion packs and generated €3.1 billion in pro forma revenue (incl. unaudited revenue from recent acquisitions). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index.