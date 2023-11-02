Global HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) Typing Market Size To Grow USD 2.4 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 5.5%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) Typing Market Size is to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 2.4 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

HLA testing determines if patients and donors are compatible with cord blood or bone marrow donations. Human leukocyte antigens (HLA) are proteins that are present in humans. The human immune system uses these markers to determine which cells are native to your body and which are foreign, HLA typing can help with ankylosing spondylitis diagnosis, paternity testing, kidney transplantation, and platelet transfusion. As a result, the market will grow faster. It can also detect narcolepsy, rheumatoid arthritis, a stem cell transplant, and Behcet's illness.

HLA-typing methods have evolved from serology-based to genome-based diagnostic techniques with the introduction of PCR-based genome sequencing and its integration with microfluidics, biomedical devices, and robotics. In comparison to serological techniques, continued technological advances in HLA typing have resulted in higher sample throughput, increased device sensitivity, earlier detection of incompatibility, and improved procedural efficacy. These advantages have increased demand for HLA typing systems from key end users such as research facilities, hospitals, transplant centers, and diagnostic laboratories. Furthermore, The high cost of NGS and PCR systems and equipment. The high cost of this equipment and systems will compound affordability issues, impeding industry development. Poor reimbursement restrictions for organ transplants limit market expansion.

Covid 19 Impacts

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a significant impact on human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing for the transplant industry. Pharmaceutical and biotech businesses are helping governments throughout the world to battle the COVID-19 epidemic, from vaccine development to planning for bottlenecks in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Several vaccine candidates and chemicals are now being explored in the R&D pipeline. Furthermore, Hydroxychloroquine was widely used to combat COVID-19. Because of the high demand for these therapies, makers of COVID-19 management pharmaceuticals have a bright future, since many rich nations are running out.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) Typing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technique (Molecular Assay, Sequenced-based Molecular Assay, & Non-Molecular Assay), By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Software & Services), By Application (Diagnosis & Research), By End User (Commercial Service Providers, Hospitals and Transplant Centers, Research Labs & Academic Institutes), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032."

Buy Now Full Report:

The molecular assay segment is influencing the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global HLA typing market is classified into three techniques such as molecular assay, sequenced-based molecular assay, and non-molecular assay. Throughout all categories, the molecular assay sector has the biggest revenue share over the predicted period. Molecular methods such as massively parallel sequencing and probe-based hybridization procedures are the most often utilized in HLA typing. Molecular typing may be achieved using several genetic approaches, including PCR followed by massively parallel sequencing. The process employed differs based on the donors and organs to be transplanted.

The reagents and consumables segment is influencing the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global HLA typing market is bifurcated into different categories such as reagents & consumables, software & services. Among these segments, the reagents and consumables segment is dominating the market during the forecast period owing to the HLA reagents, and consumables are also utilized as supplemental items in a variety of diagnostic test kits, including HLA typing, to improve diagnostic accuracy and speed. According to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s annual report for 2021, the healthcare, clinical, and pharmaceutical industries are the primary users of reagents.

The diagnosis segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, The global HLA typing market is classified into diagnosis and research. Among these segments, the diagnostic segment has the highest revenue share during the predicted period. It may be used to identify illnesses like rheumatoid arthritis, narcolepsy, and Behcet's disease, driving the market for HLA matching. Mylab Discovery Solutions has announced the launching of the DiscoverSeries HLAB-27 detection kit.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America influenced the market with the largest market share of 46.94% during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead substantial market expansion throughout the projection period because of the existence of well-established academic institutions and research institutes in the region, as well as the developing genetic ailments, which is the key predictor of the region's largest market share. As a result, excellent healthcare and research facilities are available. Furthermore, the government and businesses are working on advancements in organ transplantation.

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience strong revenue market growth throughout the forecast period owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, well-designed reimbursement rules, and improved economic development, the industry has benefited. Along with improved access to skilled persons and transplant hospitals, laboratories outfitted with cutting-edge technology will propel the business ahead.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global HLA Typing Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Omixon Inc., GenDx, Illumina Inc., TBG Diagnostics Limited, Dickinson and Company, Takara Bio Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited, Pacific Biosciencesand, and other key players.

Get Discount At @

Recent Development

In August 2022, Roche created a new computerized Light cycler device that aids in the diagnosis of cancer in patients.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global HLA Typing Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global HLA Typing Market, By Technique



Molecular Assay

Sequenced-based Molecular Assay Non-Molecular Assay

Global HLA Typing Market, By Product



Reagents & Consumables Software & Services

Global HLA Typing Market, By Application



Diagnosis Research

Global HLA Typing Market, By End User



Commercial Service Providers

Hospitals and Transplant Centers Research Labs & Academic Institutes

HLA Typing Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Brain Health Supplements Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Herbal Extract, Vitamins & Minerals, Natural Molecules), By Application (Memory Enhancement, Mood & Depression, Attention & Focus, Longevity & Anti-Aging, Sleep & Recovery, Stress & Anxiety, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Online stores), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Japan Generic Drugs Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Generic Prescription Medicines, Super Generics, Biosimilars), By Application (Central Nervous System Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, Hormones & Related Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Diabetes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Japan Generic Drugs Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Barcodes and RFID), By End-Use (Hospitals and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032.

North America Healthcare Analytics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics), By Application (Operations Management, Financial Management, Population Health Management, Clinical Management), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico), and North America Healthcare Analytics Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ,

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share, Forecast Report-2032

Global Remote Healthcare Market Size, Share, Forecast - 2032

Global Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size 2032

Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Size, Share, Forecast 2032

Global Fetal Monitoring Market Size, Share, Forecast 2022–2032

Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Size, Forecast 2032

Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size 2032

Europe Dental Implants Market Size | Forecast Report - 2032

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size, Forecast - 2032

Global Lubrication Equipment Market Size, Share, Analysis 2032

North America Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonist Market

Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size - 2032

Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Size, Share 2032

Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Share 2032

Global Holter ECG Market Size, Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share | Forecast 2032

Global Abutment Implants Market Size, Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Compression Therapy Market Size, Price, Forecast-2032

Global Digital Pathology Market Size, Forecast 2022 – 2032 Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Size, Forecast 2032





Tags HLA Typing Market HLA Typing Market Size HLA Typing Market Share HLA Typing Market Trends HLA Typing Market Price Growth SI Related Links