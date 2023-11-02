Iranian Currency Rates For November 2

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 2, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 19 decreased in price compared to November 1. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,256 rials.

Currency Rial on November 2 Rial on November 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,928 50,960 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,138 46,163 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,743 3,759 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,742 3,760 1 Danish krone DKK 5,930 5,948 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,780 135,712 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,936 14,912 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,817 27,729 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,369 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,098 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,257 30,255 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,489 24,428 1 South African rand ZAR 2,253 2,241 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,483 1,485 1 Russian ruble RUB 454 454 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,727 26,591 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,646 30,654 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,107 38,102 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,282 1,281 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,510 31,506 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,596 8,587 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,749 5,763 100 Thai baths THB 115,901 116,413 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,804 8,816 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,029 30,998 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,256 44,394 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,944 8,941 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,470 15,528 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,635 2,637 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,766 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,675 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,946 73,882 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,837 3,836 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 435,182 rials and the price of $1 is 412,996 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 395,620 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,451 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000–517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 542,000–545,000 rials.

