6Th Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Award For Promotion Of Art And Culture Honors Distinguished Personalities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 14th Oct, 2023: The 9th Global Literary Festival Noida 2023 culminated on a high note with the grand presentation of the 6th Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Award for the Promotion of Art and Culture, a fitting tribute to celebrate the legacy of the revered former Prime Minister and prominent poet, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The prestigious awards were bestowed upon esteemed personalities from various corners of India in a spectacular ceremony held at Marwah Film City in Noida.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Global Literary Festival and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed deep reverence for Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighting his significant contributions to the nation as a three-time Prime Minister and a celebrated poet and journalist. Dr. Marwah, reminiscing his association with Vajpayee, emphasized the remarkable interaction the former Prime Minister had with artists, which served as a profound inspiration for the creation of this prestigious award. He stated,“This award will continue to remind us of his love for art and culture.”



H.E. Sinisa Pavic, Ambassador of Serbia to India with additional charge of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, graced the event and conveyed his privilege to present these eminent awards in the field of art and culture. He commended the recipients for their outstanding contributions and stressed the unifying power of art and culture in society.



In a special segment dedicated to lifetime achievement, the festival recognized Dr. Rama Singh, a renowned poet with a prolific writing career spanning over 60 years, and honored her dedication and talent in the literary realm.



The prestigious Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Award for the promotion of Art & Culture was then bestowed upon outstanding individuals who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields: Padma Shri Pt. Ram Dayal Sharma – National level writer, Padma Shri Krishna Kanhai – Renowned artist and painter with a trail of exceptional records in painting, Ustad Akram Khan – Well-known Tabla Player, actively involved in hundreds of concerts worldwide, Sameer 'Anjaan' Shitala Pandey – Popular lyrics writer, Kumari Somashekhari – Renowned Indian Classical Dancer, Sitesh Alok – Well-known writer, Dolly Dabral – Well-known Indian Classical Dancer, originally from Germany and Aditya Arya – Renowned Photographer with a world-class Museum to his credit.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah extended his gratitude by presenting a memento of the 9th Global Literary Festival Noida 2023 to H.E. Sinisa Pavic, while Sushil Bharti proposed a vote of thanks to conclude this remarkable event.



The 6th Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Award for Promotion of Art and Culture celebrated the power of art and culture to unite and inspire, recognizing outstanding achievers and paying homage to a legendary statesman and poet, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



