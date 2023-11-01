Millennium Plaza Doha GM Appointment

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Bassam Bou Sleiman has been named as the new General Manager at Millennium Plaza Doha, located at Suhaim Bin Hamad St., C Ring Al Sadd in Doha – Qatar. The 5-stars hotel with 232 rooms is managed by Millennium Hotels & Resorts.

Born and raised in Lebanon, Bassam brings 20 years of hospitality experience working in the GCC region. Previous roles have taken him to Riviera Hotel & Resort Beirut, Mist Hotel & Resort Ehden by Warwick International Hotels, The Palms Hotel & Resort in Kuwait, Le Meridien and Crowne Plaza and recently moving from Millennium Place Mirdif Hotel Dubai.

Speaking about his appointment, he said he is keen to take on new the assignment:“It is an absolute honour to accept this transfer appointment. Millennium Plaza Doha is an exciting property spot within a commercial & residential neighbourhood that has become a landmark among the list of touristic destinations in Doha. And I look forward to this new challenge.”

Bassam will serve as the team's leader in all aspects of operations, including marketing, hotel oversight and guest services and satisfaction.

Outside of the hotel, Bassam loves being outdoors either bike riding, sailing, safari, painting, and gardening works.