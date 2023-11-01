'It Was Thrown At Me': Punjabi Singer Shubh Addresses Controversial Hoodie Incident; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Punjabi singer Shubh, who faced criticism for holding up a hoodie with an alleged depiction of the date and an illustration of Indira Gandhi's assassination on a map of Punjab during a London concert, has now stated that the hoodie was thrown at him by someone in the audience. Shubh also expressed frustration about how people tend to criticize him, no matter his actions.

This isn't the first time Shubh has found himself in controversy. In September, his India tour was canceled due to allegations of his support for Khalistan in the midst of a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

After the London concert incident, Shubh addressed the situation in an Instagram post, saying, "No matter what I do, some people will find something to bring it against me. A lot of clothes, jewelry, and phones were thrown at me by the audience at my first show in London."

Shubh emphasized the hard work his team put into the concert, asserting that he was there to perform, not to inspect items thrown at him. He also called for an end to the spread of hate and negativity.

The controversial hoodie had sparked immediate backlash online, with some internet users claiming there was nothing related to the former prime minister's assassination on the garment, but that it simply featured a map of Punjab.

The controversy in September emerged when Shubh shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram story, omitting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and the Northeastern states. He captioned it with "Pray for Punjab." Subsequently, his India tour was canceled due to public backlash.

Shubh, whose real name is Shubhneet Singh, is a popular Punjabi singer known for songs like "We Rolling," "Elevated," "OG," and "Cheques."