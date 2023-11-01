Dr. Cloe Couturier Named Medical Qi Gong Master Of The Year 2023 By World Congress On Integrative Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Cloe Couturier, DMQ, CO, CSTD, EHP-C

Dr. Couturier is renowned for making a significant difference to all those she touches

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLA., UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Cloe Couturier, DMQ, CO, CSTD, EHP-C, a renowned Medical Qi Gong practitioner, mentor, educator and craniosacral osteopath, has been awarded the prestigious title of Medical Qi Gong Master of the Year 2023 by The World Congress on Integrative Health: Healing with Peace 2023.This well-deserved recognition honors Dr. Couturier's unwavering dedication to the advancement of Medical Qi Gong. She has been an integral part of the World Congress since 1997, lending her support and expertise in this field. Additionally, Dr. Couturier has been a respected member of the WCQG Faculty and has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of Medical Qi Gong.What sets Dr. Couturier apart is her extensive education and experience in both osteopathic manual therapy and medical Qi Gong, allowing her to combine these two practices effectively. Her specialization in Craniosacral QiGong has led to a thriving practice and has garnered her widespread acclaim in the field.Dr. Couturier holds an incredibly impressive array of qualifications, including being a Diplomate of Craniosacral Therapy (Upledger Institute n International), a Medical Qigong Doctor (China), and a Certified Advanced 3 Medical Qigong Instructor (NQA). She is also nationally certified as an Energy Healing Practitioner in the Clinical Qigong division (EHP-C - NCCOEP). Her vast knowledge and expertise have made her an invaluable asset to the Medical Qi Gong community. She also was inducted by The Marquis Who's Who (the original since 1898) as“Professional Women”, and“Industry Leader”.Back in 1997, Dr. Couturier was recognized by two powerful healers and pioneers in the field - Qigong Grandmaster Effie P. Chow, Ph.D., and Craniosacral Therapy Developer Dr. John E. Upledger, DO. They had met and worked at the Office of Alternative Medicine, established in 1992, within the National Institutes of Health to investigate and evaluate unconventional medical practices. World-renowned Osteopath Dr. Upledger and world-renowned Qigong Grandmaster Dr. Chow promoted Dr. Couturier to present her groundbreaking work at the Second World Congress on Qigong. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of her continued success and influence in the field.Dr. Couturier's journey began as a young osteopath whose son was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Western modern medicine was not offering any help for him. Through her personal experience, she discovered the profound benefits of integrating Craniosacral Therapy with Medical Qi Gong. Today, she continues to share her knowledge and experiences, particularly on the development of Craniosacral Qigong."A life of significance is about serving those who need your gifts, your leadership, your purpose." - Kevin Hall“With your dedication, you bring to the World a high standard of service to your patients, students, and the larger Community. You bring intellect, compassion and a unique perspective to a world in need of such gifts.” - From the Organization Committee, in Memoriam of Dr. Effie Chow.To learn more, visitEND# # #

