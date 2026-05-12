BAN Vs PAK, 1St Test: Litton Das Brutally Taunts Mohammad Rizwan Behind The Stumps (WATCH)

The veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das was caught on the stump mic, taunting Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan on Day 5 of the first Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, May 12.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 104 runs to clinch their historic Test victory in the series opener. After declaring their second innings at 240/9, the hosts set a 268-run target for Pakistan to chase. Nahid Khan's five-wicket haul and Taskin Ahmed and Taijul IslamIslam's two scalps each ensured that the visitors were bowled for 163 in 52.5 overs.

Apart from Abdullah Fazaz's gritty 66-run innings, Pakistan struggled to build any significant partnerships as the Bangladesh bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the final day.

Also Read: 'Not a Charity League': Litton Das Strongly Reacts to Salman Agha Run-Out Row in BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI

'Mohammad Rizwan's Reputation is So Bad'

As Bangladesh clinched their first-ever home Test victory against Pakistan, Litton Das stole the spotlight not just for his glovework, but for a sharp piece of 'keeper-chat' directed at Mohammad Rizwan. As Pakistan was looking to draw the match, Das was caught on the stump mic delivering a ruthless assessment of Rizwan's standing back in his home country.

With the visitors reeling at 139/5, Rizwan, facing Taijul Islam, was batting on 7 off 13 balls in the 38th over of Pakistan's run chase, the Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter was heard saying in Bengali:

“They are now trying to save the Test. They have no chance of winning. Rizwan's reputation is really bad back in Pakistan. If he gets out, trying to hit a big shot, he won't even be able to set foot back in the country, his reputation is that bad!”

ILitton to Taijul: "Rizwan's reputation is really bad back in Pakistan. If he gets out trying to hit a big shot, he won't even be able to set foot back in the country-his reputation is that bad!" ☠️LOL Litton Das is trolling the hell out of Rizwan.#BanvsPak twitter/aiwMUzpGPo

- RyAN RAHMAN (@oiiii_butch) May 12, 2026

The video of the stump mic clip quickly went viral, as Bangladesh and Pakistan were pulling against each other in an intense contest both on and off the field. Rizwan's stay at the crease didn't last long as he was dismissed for 15 off 46 balls at 152/6.

Thereafter, Pakistan lost their remaining four wickets for just 11 runs, as the lower order crumbled under the relentless pressure applied by the Bangladeshi bowling attack.

Here's How Fans Reacted to Litton's Taunt for Rizwan

Litton Das's stump mic taunt immediately went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing their polarized views on the exchange.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts were sharply divided, with some lauding Litton Das for his clever on-field sledging and mental games, calling it part of competitive cricket, while others mocked Rizwan's reputation, criticized his rash shot under pressure, and expressed disbelief over Pakistan's dramatic collapse in the final session.

This is mental..plus how does he know that Marty byrde (@cricket__09) May 12, 2026

Liton das did nothing wrong here and our players should take a page from his book, Mutual respect is good off the field but on the field you are at war against each other, Papi jhapi PSL tak hi theek hai. N (@SaadonaBreak3) May 12, 2026

now bangla brothers trolling us, this is so low Aimen. (@AimenTweets8) May 12, 2026

So he didn't try to hit and got out Invader- (@sshayaannn) May 12, 2026

GENERATIONAL AURA LOSS Burger Bacha میمز (@BurgerBacha23) May 12, 2026

He did sledging. I would do more worst to make him furious and disrupt concentration to make him hit six or fours. Good mind game by Litton getting furious Javed Miadad did same sledging to a Bangladeshi cricketer in 1982. It happens among cricketers

- Rafsan (@Rahimi1359779) May 12, 2026

This is the reputation that Pakistani players earn in their country and they called himself a legend

- Anuradha Chaudhary (@AnuradhaCh87995) May 12, 2026

"Bangladesh came for the wickets, Liton stayed for the roasting."

- Cricket Wisdom (@Cricketadd75277) May 12, 2026

Liton is absolutely right. I want PCB to kick Rizwan out of the team. He is the most pathetic and useless cricketer of all time. He always gets out with a rash shot in important situations.

- Shah Farhan (@shah_farha42062) May 12, 2026

Liton knows we tolerate Babar, Shaheen, Haris, Naseem, Salman Agha, Shan Masood. We can EASILY tolerate Rizwan too.

- idnight ✨ (@cuzof_euphoria) May 12, 2026

With a 104-run win over Pakistan, Bangladesh scripted history as they registered their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan on home soil at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Moreover, Bangladesh has three successive Test wins over Pakistan dating back to their 2024 encounter.

The second and final Test of the series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 16.

Also Read: BAN vs PAK Test: Mehidy's five-for gives Bangladesh lead in first Test