Dynamicweb And Softweb Solutions Partner To Pioneer The Future Of B2B Commerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leading eCommerce solutions provider, DynamicWeb , is pleased to announce a partnership with Softweb Solutions , an industry leader specializing in tailored B2B solutions for the manufacturing and engineering vertical. DynamicWeb, a distinguished B2B commerce platform synonymous with industry giants such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce, Salesforce Commerce, and Sitecore, believes this strategic collaboration represents a significant leap forward, combining Softweb Solutions' innovative capabilities with DynamicWeb's cutting-edge solutions.



DynamicWeb, recognized for offering solutions that surpass industry benchmarks, is a trusted partner for businesses aiming not only to navigate but thrive in the fiercely competitive B2B commerce landscape.



"Softweb Solutions is excited to join forces with DynamicWeb, a leader in eCommerce and digital marketing solutions. This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to providing our clients in Manufacturing & Engineering vertical with innovative solutions B2B Commerce Solutions in the digital era," said Dhaval Sahija, Enterprise Solutions Manager and subject matter expert at Softweb Solutions.



“The partnership between DynamicWeb and Softweb Solutions really is a perfect fit. We pride ourselves in supporting the complex, B2B use cases that are needed by a lot of manufacturing companies. Our ability to understand and create solutions that match our customers' unique eCommerce requirements aligns with Softweb Solution's tailored approach to solving their customers' advanced business needs. We're very excited to begin this journey with Softweb.” – Ryan Meade, Chief Alliance Officer, DynamicWeb



Here are some of the key benefits that businesses can expect from the partnership:

- Access to a comprehensive suite of eCommerce, PIM and digital marketing tools: Equipment / Part Manufacturers, Wholesalers & Distributors will have access to a wide range of tools to help them create and manage their online storefront or portal, manage product configuration, personalize marketing campaigns and track their performance.

- Seamless integration and ease of use: The combined solution is designed to be easy to use. It provides seamless integration with existing systems such as PIM, CRM, ERP, ECM and others.

- Expertise and support from two leading providers: Businesses will benefit from the expertise and support of two leading providers in the B2B commerce industry. This will ensure that they have the resources and guidance they need to succeed.

- Digitizing marketing/sales/aftersales: Transforming the entire customer journey with digital technologies to enhance marketing, sales, and aftersales experiences.



Together, DynamicWeb and Softweb Solutions are poised to offer an integrated platform that not only streamlines eCommerce, content management, and digital marketing processes but also empowers businesses of all sizes within the manufacturing and engineering vertical to increase revenue, optimize operations and create exceptional customer experiences.



About DynamicWeb

DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Marketing tools. Our unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.



DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe supporting over 4,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue and grow their brands.



About Softweb Solutions

Softweb Solutions Inc. is an Avnet company with offices in Chicago, Dallas and Ahmedabad. We deliver best-of-breed B2B Solutions, AI applications, IoT Systems, along with providing data services and digital transformation to enterprises. Over a decade of experience with startups to Fortune 100 companies has given us the proficiency to offer strategy, design, engineering solutions and R&D services in verticals not limited to Manufacturing, Engineering, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, etc.

Brad Vorbeck

DynamicWeb

+1 310-405-0550

