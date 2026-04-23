UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team Wins 4 Medals On Opening Day Of Asian Beach Games In China

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sanya, China,April 2026 – The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team opened its campaign at the 6th Asian Beach Games, taking place in Sanya from April 22 to 30, with a strong start, securing four medals, including two gold, one silver, and one bronze, in an achievement that reflects high technical readiness and a strong competitive presence at the continental level.

Khaled Al Shehhi and Omar Al Suwaidi both reached the final of the 62kg category, with Al Shehhi claiming the gold medal and Al Suwaidi taking silver, underlining the UAE's dominance in this division following disciplined performances and effective match management.

In the women's competitions, the team continued its strong showing, with Asma Al Hosani winning gold in the 52kg category, while Shamma Al Kalbani secured bronze in the 63kg division, once again highlighting the strength and growing presence of Emirati athletes across weight divisions.

The results of the opening day reflect the quality of the team's preparations ahead of the championship, delivered through a comprehensive programme that focused on technical and physical aspects, alongside strengthening mental readiness to handle different match scenarios, particularly in a championship marked by diverse styles and a high level of competition.

Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said:“Today's results reflect the strong support that sport in the UAE receives from our wise leadership, which has provided all the elements required for success and excellence for our athletes, and contributed to building an integrated system capable of achieving accomplishments at various levels. What has been achieved on the opening day represents an extension of long-term institutional work and continuous investment in developing athletes and refining their skills, further strengthening the country's position at the forefront of the continental and international scene.”

Khaled Al Shehhi, gold medallist in the 62kg category, said:“Competing in the final against my teammate Omar Al Suwaidi was a special moment, as it confirms that the achievement in this weight category was entirely Emirati. I congratulate him on his strong performance and high level. In the end, the achievement belongs to the UAE. This type of competition between teammates raises the overall standard and gives us additional motivation to improve. For me, the gold medal is the result of the intensive preparation phase, and the outcome of teamwork and the continuous support we receive from our leadership and the federation.”

Asma Al Hosani, gold medallist in the 52kg category, expressed her happiness with the achievement, noting that the victory came because of consistent work and precise preparation. She said:“The medal represents the outcome of a preparation phase that focused on fine technical details, especially in reading the opponent's style and managing the flow of the match moment by moment. The contests were tough and winning required high concentration and quick decision-making. Winning gold at this continental event carries great responsibility and reflects the level of development achieved by UAE female athletes. I am proud to represent the country in this way, and we look forward to maintaining the same level of confidence and discipline in upcoming competitions.”

Jiu-jitsu competitions will continue tomorrow, with the National Team looking to add more medals and strengthen the UAE's tally, in line with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's strategy to reinforce the country's position as one of the leading forces in the sport at both continental and international levels.