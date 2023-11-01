Minister Of Labour Meets IOM's DG

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met today with Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) H E Amy Pope on the sidelines of the International Labour Organization's board meeting in the Swiss city of Geneva. During the meeting, they discussed areas of mutual cooperation between the State of Qatar and IOM, as well as ways to support and develop it in the coming period.
