Proceeds From Oil Sale Donated To Ukraine's Armed Forces


11/1/2023 12:10:33 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lviv region, UAH 1 million in proceeds from sale of oil were transferred as donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform saw.

"With the participation of the Stryi district prosecutor's office, the court granted the request to turn physical evidence into state revenue. More than UAH 1 million was transferred to a special account to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the report reads.

Read also: Oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai attacked by Ukrainian drone

It is noted that prosecutors are conducting procedural supervision in criminal proceedings into the theft of oil from an idle well. The remainder, 40 cubic meters, was seized and sold at a stock auction.

The pre-trial inquiry is underway.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, personnel of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant have transferred more than UAH 200 million in donations to the Armed Forces.

