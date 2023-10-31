UPERFECT's Innovative Folding Monitor, Delta/Δ, Achieves Remarkable Success On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPERFECT , a brand dedicated to the advancement of technology and enhancing the lives of individuals through cutting-edge portable display and lapdock solutions, is proud to announce the resounding success of their groundbreaking project, the UPERFECT Delta/Δ folding monitor, on Kickstarter.
Recognizing the growing demand for mobile professionals and the need for extended screen real estate while on the go, UPERFECT embarked on a journey to develop a revolutionary folding monito in 2022. The result is an exceptional innovation that stands apart from conventional displays. The UPERFECT Delta/Δ folding monitor can be twisted, curled, or folded to adapt to a multitude of requirements, making it an ideal companion for those who require mobility without compromising productivity.
This groundbreaking folding portable monitor features dual screens that provide unparalleled flexibility, offering a display quality and size that rivals traditional monitors. Delta/Δ is a game-changer in user experience, ushering in a new era of seamless productivity and enhanced portability.
Throughout the 60-day crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, UPERFECT received overwhelming support from 226 backers, raising an impressive $100,000. Notably, several prominent tech media outlets, including NOTEBOOK CHECK and TECHNET, have highlighted the UPERFECT Delta/Δ folding monitor for its innovative design and performance.
The UPERFECT Delta/Δ series consists of four distinct modules: Delta Lite, Delta, Delta Max, and Delta Max Pro. Among these, the Delta Max Pro has emerged as the crowd favorite, featuring impressive specifications such as 2K resolution and a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate, making it the ultimate choice for tech enthusiasts.
What sets UPERFECT Delta/Δ apart is its commitment to optimizing connectivity performance while preserving the autonomy of each folding screen . The lightweight design ensures unparalleled portability, with a combined weight of only 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) for both screens and 775 g (1.71 lbs) for a single screen. This means users can effortlessly stow it in a backpack without adding undue burden. The adjustable stand and ergonomic dual-screen design allow users to customize the display angle, ensuring a comfortable and productive experience.
For comprehensive product details and to explore the UPERFECT Delta/Δ series, please visit the official product page at:
