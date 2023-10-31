TELF AG publishes new insights on the link between batteries and raw materials

(MENAFN- PR FIRE LIMITED) The latest publication by TELF AG entitled “TELF AG highlights the role of batteries in the global energy transition” is dedicated to one of the undisputed protagonists of the global energy transition, namely batteries.



The publication begins with an explanation of the use of these fundamental components (also made with strategic raw materials and increasingly central in the industrial and economic agendas of nations) and the possible fields of application, starting perhaps from the best-known one.



Lithium batteries will, in fact, be able to power the electric vehicles of the future - those innovative vehicles that, according to some observers, will lead the global ecological transition not only for the fact that they will be there for everyone to see, every day, at any moment but also for their ability to drastically reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. This last fact is at the center of the programmatic objectives of numerous international institutions and a large number of governments throughout the country, and it will therefore be very easy to understand how all the discussions focused on batteries (and on resources necessary to achieve them) are inevitably destined to increase.



TELF AG also focuses on other possible uses of batteries made with strategic raw materials: one of these is linked to renewable energy, and in particular to the construction of particular structural supports that will be able to spread them. With the expected increase in global demand for wind and photovoltaic energy, the demand for batteries will also grow, and indirectly also that of the raw materials connected to them.



In order to improve full understanding of the dimensions of this phenomenon, the publication cites some data: in the space of just seven years, it is estimated that as many as 51 million electric vehicles could arrive in Europe. The European one will certainly be the market into which the majority of these vehicles will flow, and the increase in this demand could also lead to a significant increase in the demand for batteries (according to some estimates, as can be read in the text, global demands for lithium batteries could increase by as much as 30 times compared to current levels).



TELF AG's publication also addresses the issue of the supply of these particular resources, mentioning the fact that a good part of them is supplied by China (with all that this entails in terms of supply interruptions, international tensions, and so on).





MENAFN31102023007406016007ID1107346401