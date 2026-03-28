DAX 40, AUD/USD And Copper Slip On Middle East Uncertainty

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update ​Asian equities:

Losses were trimmed after earlier declines, with MSCI Asia-Pacific down 0.7% but still set for a fourth consecutive weekly drop, while Chinese markets outperformed on hopes of policy support.

​Geopolitics:

US President Trump extended the deadline for potential strikes on Iran by 10 days, easing immediate concerns, though uncertainty remains elevated amid reports of possible troop deployments.

​Oil markets:

Despite rising on the day they are heading for a weekly loss, although prices remain elevated above $100 for Brent crude oil due to ongoing supply disruption.

​US markets:

Wall Street futures gained around 0.6% after the Nasdaq 100 slipped into correction territory, down nearly 11% from its recent peak.

​Rates and bonds:

Global yields moved higher as oil-driven inflation fears intensified, with markets now assigning roughly a 40–50% probability of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike by September.

​Currencies and gold:

The US dollar stayed near recent highs on safe-haven demand, while gold rebounded 2% but is still on course for a fourth straight weekly decline.

​DAX 40 remains under pressure

​The DAX 40 is trying to hold above its current March low but continues to slip towards it at 21,864. Support between the 20 to 24 March lows at 22,370 - 22,350 may offer support on the way down, though.

​For a bullish reversal to gain traction Thursday's high at 22,813 will need to be exceeded. In this case Wednesday's high at 23,079 may be revisited.

​Short-term outlook:

Bearish while below the 25 March 23,079 high.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bearish while below the 18 March high at 23,957.

DAX 40 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​AUD/USD trades in two-month lows

​AUD/USD has been sliding over the past week or so and is now trading at levels last seen in late January at $0.6872. If slipped through, there isn't much support to speak of until the August 2024 high at $0.6824 and the July 2024 peak at $0.6798.

​Resistance sits between $0.6897 and $0.6911 and, if overcome, can also be spotted around the $0.6945 early March low.

​Short-term outlook:

Bearish while below the 26 March $0.7036 high.

​Medium-term outlook:

Neutral while below the 24 March high at $0.7100.

AUD/USD daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​Copper price stabilises

​The price of copper, having recovered from last week's $5.2463 four-month low, has been range trading in low volatility around the $5.5000 mark.

​A rise and daily chart close above this week's high at $5.5935 is needed, for the mid-February-t-mid-March lows at $5.6280 - $5.6563 to be revisited.

​A slip through Thursday's $5.4448 may lead to the $5.4000 region being eyed instead, though.

​Short-term outlook:

Neutral while holding above the 22 March $5.2463 low

​Medium-term outlook:

Neutral while trading above the 22 March $5.2463 low, failure there would turn the forecast bearish, targeting the $5.000 region

Copper daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

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