US Indices Technical Levels: Key Support Zones To Watch Amid War Tensions

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​US stock markets hover above critical support levels as Middle East war enters second month

​Investors and traders have been on tenterhooks over the past few weeks but are getting increasingly concerned as the war in the Middle East enters its first month.

​Two scenarios dominate market thinking

​One scenario is escalation, where the US deepens its involvement, potentially extending from naval and air operations to a more direct military presence. Markets would likely interpret this as a significant step-up in geopolitical risk, with oil prices pushing higher still on fears of increased supply disruption, safe-haven flows into the US dollar and Treasuries, and global equities - particularly in Europe - coming under additional pressure.

​Defence stocks would likely outperform, while sectors sensitive to energy costs and global trade could lag but overall stock indices would likely decline further.

​The alternative scenario is de-escalation, where the US signals restraint, either through diplomacy or by limiting its military engagement. In that case, risk appetite would likely improve, with equities stabilising or rebounding, oil prices easing back, and volatility declining.

​Investors would view this as reducing the tail risk of a broader regional conflict, allowing macro factors such as inflation and central bank policy to regain prominence in driving markets.

​Oil normalisation timeline remains extended

​Even if a ceasefire were to be agreed and if the Strait of Hormuz were to fully reopened, it would likely take several days to a few weeks for normal shipping flows to resume, given the backlog created. Tankers delayed or rerouted would first need to be sequenced back through the chokepoint, while ports and terminals work through congestion on both loading and discharge sides.

​Vessels already anchored or idling nearby could begin transiting within days, but cargoes that had been diverted or postponed would extend the normalisation period. In practice, while some oil and Liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments could reach their destinations within a week of reopening, a full clearing of queues and return to typical transit schedules would more realistically take several weeks and perhaps even months.

​This is making it likely that the oil price – currently trading around 40% higher than when the war began – will remain high.

​Inflation risks complicate central bank policy

​Elevated oil prices are complicating the outlook for central banks, as they risk re-igniting inflation just as policymakers were preparing to ease policy. Higher energy costs feed directly into headline inflation and indirectly into core prices via transport, production, and input costs, raising the risk of a renewed inflationary impulse.

​As a result, markets have already scaled back expectations for rate cuts in 2026, with central banks likely to adopt a more cautious,“higher for longer” stance to ensure inflation remains anchored. Some, like the European Central Bank (ECB), are now expected to hike rates and when it comes to the US Federal Reserve Bank (Fed), markets are now pricing in a 51% chance of a Fed rate hike by October.

​In this environment, persistently high oil prices act as a tightening force in themselves, delaying monetary easing and increasing the risk that inflation proves stickier than previously anticipated. The Bank of England (BoE) faces similar dilemmas.

​S&P 500 approaches critical support

​At present global stock indices seem to have found temporary support at this week's lows. Since these were made in the vicinity of the October to November major support zones, a bounce may materialise from current levels.

​If a fall through the Monday 20 March lows were to occur, though, the technical picture would become far more negative and may turn the recent sell-off into a full-blown bear market.

​The daily S&P 500 chart illustrates this point with a fall and daily chart close below the 20 March low at 6,474 probably leading to a medium-term top being formed.

​S&P 500 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView

​Were a top to be formed, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2025 to 2026 advance at 6,173, together with the December 2024 to February 2025 highs at 6147 - 6100, may be reached within a few weeks or months.

​As long as the current March low at 6474 underpins, a short-term recovery rally may take the S&P 500 towards the 6800 region which may act as resistance, though.

​Nasdaq 100 faces similar dynamics

​For the Nasdaq 100 the technical picture is worse in that a fall through and daily chart close below the 20 March low at 23,760 has taken place on Thursday 26 March. This may trigger a swift decline to its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and the December to February highs at 22,525 - 22,133 over the coming weeks.

​Nasdaq 100 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​In case of a bullish reversal being seen next week instead, a rise and daily chart close above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 24,405 would need to ensue for the 25,000 - 25,800 region to be revisited.

​Since technology stocks show greater sensitivity to geopolitical stress and with growth stocks dominating the Nasdaq 100, it is not surprising that the index faces particular pressure from rising interest rates as higher discount rates reduce valuations.

​Dow Jones nears key support already

​The Dow Jones Industrial Average chart looks different, though, as it has nearly already hit its key 45,197 - 45,054 support area, made up of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and its December to February highs.

​Were it to be fallen through, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2025 to 2026 advance and November 2024 to January 2025 lows at 41,919 - 41,647 may be reached.

​Dow Jones Industrial Average daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​Russell 2000 small-caps vulnerable

​When it comes to the small cap Russell 2000 index, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and November 2025 low at 2351 to 2303 may be reached in case of the current March low at 2,423 giving way. This low was made close to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) which offered support.

​Russell 2000 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​Critical support levels across indices

​Key technical levels to monitor:



​S&P 500: Support at 6474 (20 March low)

​ Nasdaq 100: 20 March low at 23,760 has been breached

​ Dow Jones: Support at 45,054 - 45,197 (Fibonacci/previous highs)

​ Russell 2000: Support at 2423 (20 March low) ​ All indices: Fibonacci retracements mark potential targets

​What determines next move

​While the next short-term move in global stock markets is likely to be determined by US Present Trump's comments or Truth Social posts as well as Iran's response to these, knowing where key technical analysis support levels are located can be of immense value.

​Risk management using stop-loss orders

​Investors and traders worried about further escalation in the Middle East and another down leg in US stock indices taking shape may use the above mentioned March lows to place stop loss orders marginally below theses support levels.

​That way they may protect to their long holdings from further hits, especially when using guaranteed stop loss orders offered by certain brokers such as IG. These, only if triggered, incur a wider spread as the broker takes on the risk of slippage or markets being shut overnight or over the weekend.

​Since regular stop-loss orders may not execute at specified prices during fast moving markets or price gaps, guaranteed stops eliminate this slippage risk, leaving the investor to sleep soundly, knowing what their profit and loss account would look like, were they to get stopped out of their position(s).

​How to navigate market uncertainty

​Investors and traders managing positions during geopolitical crises have several options. Here's how to approach current environment:

​Research geopolitical situation, technical levels and historical precedents thoroughly. Understanding market structure helps inform decisions. Trading for beginners provides background.​Choose whether you want to maintain positions, hedge or reduce exposure. Spread betting and CFD trading offer flexibility.​Open an account with broker offering risk management tools including guaranteed stops.​Review positions on your chosen trading platform. Consider appropriate stop-loss levels based on technical analysis.​Implement risk management based on analysis and risk tolerance. Place stop-loss orders protecting against adverse moves.

​Remember, geopolitical events create substantial uncertainty. Only maintain positions sized appropriately for potential losses, using guaranteed stops where overnight gaps concern you during Middle East crises.

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