S&P 500, Silver Price Slip As EUR/GBP Stabilises

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update ​Equities under pressure:

Asian markets declined in volatile trading, with the Nikkei 225 down 0.7%, South Korea falling 2.7% and the Hang Seng losing 1.7%, while futures point to softer US and European openings.

​Oil rebounds above $100:

Brent crude oil climbed around 2% to above $104 a barrel, pushing monthly gains beyond 40% as disruption to Strait of Hormuz flows and fading ceasefire hopes supported prices.

​Ceasefire uncertainty dominates:

Iran is reviewing a US proposal but denies formal negotiations, leaving markets highly sensitive to mixed headlines and doubtful about a near-term resolution.

​Inflation and rates repriced:

Rising energy costs have revived inflation concerns, with markets removing expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts this year and central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), signalling a more hawkish stance.

​Bond and FX moves reflect policy shift:

Japan's two-year yield hit a 30-year high on rate hike expectations, while the US dollar remains firm near recent highs despite a slight pullback, supported by safe-haven demand.

​Supply shocks deepen oil risks:

In addition to Middle East disruption, around 40% of Russia's export capacity is reportedly offline and Iraqi production is constrained, reinforcing expectations of structurally higher energy prices.

​S&P 500 remains under pressure

​The S&P 500 continues its descent with the 24 March low at 6525 representing a possible downside target. Below it lies key support at this week's 6474 low, a fall through which could trigger a significant sell-off.

​Downside pressure is likely to remain in play while the 6624 - 6651 resistance zone caps.

​Short-term outlook:

Bearish while below Monday's 6651 high; if overcome, we would turn bullish, though.

​Medium-term outlook:

Neutral while above the 6474 current March low but below the 7002 January peak; a drop through 6474 would make us bearish and target the 6400 region and lower.

S&P 500 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​EUR/GBP range trades

​EUR/GBP's recovery from the £0.8613 - £0.8610 early February and late August 2025 lows last week took it to £0.8679 before giving back half of its gains this week and range trade.

​While the £0.8613 - £0.8610 support zone continues to hold, further sideways trading remains on the cards.

​Above this week's £0.8679 high meanders the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at £0.8692.

​Short-term outlook:

Neutral with a bearish undertone while below £0.8679 but above the £0.8613 - £0.8610 support zone; failure there would likely engage the early July-to-August 2025 lows at £0.8597.

EUR/GBP daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​Silver price slips

​The price of silver has resumed its descent and is seen slipping towards its 19 March low at $65.4892 and its early February trough at $64.0626.

​Downside pressure is expected to be dominant while the price of silver remains below its 25 March $74.5720 high. Above it the January to March downtrend line may be seen at $77.2350.

​Short-term outlook:

Bearish while below the 25 March $74.5720 high.

​Medium-term outlook:

Neutral while above the 23 March low at $61.0065 but below the 2 March high at $96.4255; failure at $61.0065 would turn our forecast bearish.

Silver daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.