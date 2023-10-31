(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

303® Ultra Suds Ceramic Wash Debuts at the 2023 SEMA Show

All-in-one foam car wash cleaner lifts dirt, boosts ceramic protection, and greatly enhances gloss and shine

- 303 Brand Manager, David GoodsonCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 303®, a premium brand of automotive protectants and cleaners manufactured by Gold Eagle® Company, introduces 303 Ultra Suds Ceramic Wash, an all-in-one car wash that foams quickly to lift dirt and grime, adds ceramic protection, and enhances gloss and depth of paint to a showroom shine.Containing SiO2 (Silica), 303 Ultra Suds leaves a layer of ceramic protection which makes it ideal for use with any care regimen, whether to maintain an existing coating or for quick standalone protection. The SiO2 formula creates a hydrophobic barrier that provides durable protection in all weather conditions that leaves a high gloss shine.Developed to be used as a topper or maintenance product that shields a vehicle from harmful elements, it can be used with vehicles that are already being protected with ceramic coatings, sealants, or waxes including 303 Spray & Rinse Ceramic Sealant and 303 Slick Shine Ceramic Detailer . The PH-neutral formula and high lubricity level prevents scratches and won't strip a vehicle's current coating. For full protection, use one ounce of wash per one gallon of water, wash the vehicle out of direct sunlight and only when the surface is cool.303 Brand Manager, David Goodson, says,“We noticed that there was a need in the marketplace for a Ceramic Wash that both foamed and protected. Based on our testing, some products either foamed but did not protect, or provided protection but did not foam. This product does both and provides an easy way for people to add or maintain protection to their vehicles.”303 Ultra Suds Ceramic Wash, the latest in the collection of ceramic cleaners and protectants from 303, will be available for purchase mid-November on Amazon. To view 303's full line of automotive cleaners and protectants, visit 303products. For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products, visit . For more information about the 303 product line, view this video. Attendees to the 2023 SEMA Show are invited to view the product firsthand at booth #21254 in Central Hall.

