Roll Slitting Machines Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures By 2027

Roll Slitting Machines Market Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Roll slitting operation includes shear cutting of large rolls of raw materials also known as master roll or parent roll, into rolls with small and narrow shape. Roll slitting is also termed as slitting in the converting industry and plays an integral part in the flexible packaging processes. Further, roll slitting machines are distinguished into two main types, namely, roll/log slitters and slitter rewinders. Roll/log slitters, also known as baloney slitters, provide slicing of the master roll into rolls with small widths without unwinding and rewinding the master roll, whereas, the slitter rewinder machine performs unwinding, slitting, and rewinding processes to obtain smaller and more manageable rolls.

The global roll slitting machines market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion in 2027 from $2.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Segmentation Based On:

By Type

Roll/Log Slitters

Slitter Rewinders

By Material

Paper

Polymers

Foil

Other

Regional Analysis:

The global roll slitting machines market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Top Players:

The major players operating in the roll slitting machines industry include Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd., ASHE Controls Ltd., Comexi Group Industries S.A.U., GHEZZI E ANNONI S.r.l., Coeclerici SpA, Kampf Schneid- und Wickeltechnik GmbH & Co. KG, LIDEM Mechanical Constructions, S.L., Parkland Machines Ltd., RIBAMATIC, and SOMA spol. s.r.o.

Key Findings Of The Study:

. By type, the slitter rewinders segment dominated the roll slitting machines market share in 2019.

. On the basis of material, the polymers segment is expected to generate high revenue, globally.

. By operation, the automatic segment dominated the roll slitting machines market during 2019.

. Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.

. LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

