McDonald's McCrispy achieves status of USD1B global brand

(MENAFN) During an earnings call on Monday, McDonald's announced that its rebranded Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, now known as the McCrispy, have achieved the status of a USD1 billion global brand. This milestone reflects the sandwich's remarkable popularity and success since its launch.



In the same call, McDonald's revealed that its consolidated revenues experienced a 14 percent increase, with comparable sales in the United States rising by 8.1 percent over the third quarter of this year. The McCrispy chicken sandwich has played a crucial role in driving the brand's growth, initially launching in countries like Canada and Germany before becoming a billion-dollar brand, according to McDonald's Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden.



The McCrispy sandwich is described by McDonald's as a "southern-style fried chicken sandwich" renowned for its crispy, juicy, and tender qualities. It is served on a toasted, buttered potato roll and garnished with crinkle-cut pickles. Additionally, the menu features spicy and deluxe versions, which include lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.



In an earlier announcement regarding the rebrand, McDonald's highlighted the McCrispy sandwich's transition from a beloved favorite to an iconic menu item, joining the ranks of McNuggets, McMuffin sandwiches, and McFlurry desserts. The rebrand reflects the company's commitment to maintaining its position as an industry leader.



McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski expressed pride in the brand's performance, emphasizing their position of strength as industry leaders. He also noted the alignment of the macroeconomic environment with their expectations for the year, highlighting their continued efforts to provide convenience and value to customers.



Furthermore, McDonald's reported that many of its markets are leveraging digital apps to engage with customers, such as the return of Monopoly in Australia, the U.K., and Spain. McDonald's has also established an industry-leading digital loyalty footprint, enhancing and modernizing the restaurant experience.



The success of the McCrispy chicken sandwich, along with the positive financial results and innovative digital initiatives, demonstrates McDonald's ability to adapt and thrive in the evolving landscape of the fast-food industry.

