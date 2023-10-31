Announcing VEST Development Kits: Advancing Embedded Edge Computing For AI And Machine Learning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VEST i.MX8M Mini Development Kit

SINGAPORE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VEST, a leader in embedded solutions, proudly announces the release of the VEST i.MX8M Plus and i.MX8M Mini Development Kits (DevKits), powered by the NXP i.MX8M Plus and NXP i.MX8M Mini chipsets, respectively.These innovative solutions redefine embedded computing, delivering a range of powerful features:VEST i.MX8M Plus Devkit:The NXP i.MX8M Plus chipset is at the core of the VEST i.MX8M Plus Devkit, offering:1. AI and Machine Learning Acceleration:Harness the NXP i.MX8M Plus's dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to speed up AI and machine learning tasks for real-time data processing in applications such as image recognition and natural language processing.2. Multimedia Processing:Enjoy exceptional multimedia capabilities with support for 4K Ultra HD video playback and capture, ideal for applications like video streaming and digital signage. The onboard 10W audio amplifier allows easy connection to a speaker.3. High-Performance CPU:The high-performance Cortex-A53 cores ensure efficient computing power, making it perfect for 3D graphics rendering and advanced user interfaces.4. Secure Boot and Data Protection:Robust security features, including secure boot and data protection, enhance data integrity and safeguard against unauthorized access.5. Versatile Connectivity:Multiple high-speed interfaces like USB 3.0, mPCIe (enables future expansion), CAN bus, and Gigabit Ethernet facilitate seamless integration with various peripherals, expanding possibilities for IoT, robotics, and industrial control applications.VEST i.MX8M Mini DevKit (Comes with a 7” or 10.1” LCD):The VEST i.MX 8M Mini DevKit empowers developers to explore the NXP i.MX8M Mini chipset's capabilities, featuring:1. Efficient Quad-Core Processor:The ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor balances processing power and energy efficiency, making it ideal for battery-powered and heat-sensitive devices.2. Rich Multimedia Capabilities:High-definition video playback and capture capabilities support applications like digital signage and medical imaging. The onboard 10W audio amplifier allows easy connection to a speaker.3. Comprehensive Connectivity:A range of connectivity options, including USB, Ethernet, and PCIe interfaces, simplifies integration with peripherals, enhancing versatility.4. Advanced Graphics and Display:Support for 2D and 3D graphics and diverse display interfaces ensures sophisticated visuals for gaming consoles and automotive infotainment systems.5. Robust Security Features:Secure boot, tamper detection, and encryption ensure data integrity and protect against unauthorized access in an era where data security is paramount.Engineers can accelerate product development with these DevKits, reducing time-to-market and increasing competitiveness. The chipsets deliver a superior user experience through stunning visuals and smooth performance.Their high-performance CPU cores enable smooth, efficient application execution, particularly beneficial for complex data processing in medical imaging systems and automotive infotainment units.Secure boot and data protection mechanisms safeguard sensitive information, while simplified connectivity options ease integration with various peripherals.For more information and to purchase the VEST Development Kits, please visit apc-vest (E-store) or contact us at .About Advanced Product Corporation (APC) and Venture Embedded Solution Technology (VEST)APC a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venture Corporation Limited, offering embedded systems from ready-to-use modules, and customized modules to bespoke products tailored to your needs.APC delivers best-in-class solutions, designed and built across its global R&D and manufacturing facilities. With our extensive experience in embedded systems, we gained fundamental skills and in-depth understanding across multiple technology domains. We support engineers and developers to achieve the benefits of lower development cost, project risk mitigation, shortened product development cycle, and faster time-to-market.To fulfill the rigorous requirements of commercial and industrial applications, APC promotes a range of high-performance solutions under the brand VEST.

