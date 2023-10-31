Rotary Wing Aircraft Rivets Market By 2030 Top Winning Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A rivet is a metal pin having a“formed head” at one end and a“shop head” on other. Two types of rivets are used in aircrafts: solid shank rivets and special (blind) rivets. Aerospace rivets are used for joining aircraft skin sections, spar sections, and for securing fittings to various parts of aircraft. Additionally, aircraft rivets are also used fastening innumerable bracing members and several other parts together. The rivets form a bond which is as strong as the material joined. Aerospace rivets are manufactured with higher standards and specifications as compared with general use rivets. Few standard aerospace rivet types are 100 degree countersunk, 78 degree countersunk, brazier head, and flat head.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the production rate of aerospace rivets has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

Slowing sign in economies of several countries has been observed due to COVID-19 effect, which may limit governments investment in defence projects. Such reduction in investment will directly affect growth in global aerospace rivets market.

Government restrictions on travelling due to COVID-19 have adversely impacted the demand of new commercial & private business jets. Thereby, growth of aerospace rivets market has also been negatively impacted.

There will be a considerable rise in demand in aerospace rivets market in near future as travel restrictions start loosen up, and flights may also start soon.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in number of aircraft orders, rise in the demand of military aircraft across the globe, and surge in travel & tourism are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the rotary wing aircraft rivets market . However, high production cost of military helicopter rivets is hampering the growth of the rotary wing aircraft rivets market. On the contrary, the emergence of 3D printing in aerospace manufacturing is expected to generate new growth opportunities for the rotary wing aircraft rivets market in the future.

Rise in the demand of rotary wing military aircrafts across the globe

Increase in defence budgets of several countries such as China & India in recent years and rise in terrorist activities in the several parts of the world have created high demand of rotary wing military aircrafts such as attack helicopters, military transport helicopters, etc. For instance, in February 2020, India signed a deal with USA to further purchase MH-60 Romeo & Apache attack helicopters worth 3 billion USD. Such growing procurements of rotary wing military aircrafts have resulted in increased demand of aircraft fasteners such as rotary wing aircraft rivets. Hence, rise in demand of rotary wing military aircrafts is positively impacting in the growth of global rotary wing aircraft rivets market.

Key Market Players

TriMas, Ho-Ho-Kus Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Chicago Nut & Bolt, TFI Aerospace, LISI Aerospace, B&B Specialties Inc., Palmer Bolt & Supply, Precision Castparts Corp., Howmet Aerospace, National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation

Rotary Wing Aircraft Rivets Market Report Highlights

By Product Type

Rivets

Screws

Nuts & Bolts

Others

By Application

Cabin Interior

Fuselage

Control Surfaces

By End User

Commercial Aviation

Defense

By Platform

Military Helicopters

Civil Helicopters

By Material

Aluminum

Titanium

Alloy Steel

Others

By Region

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

The Middle East

Africa



