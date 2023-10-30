Famed Architect Morris Lapidus' Personal Collection Will Be Featured At Miami Art Week

(MENAFN- USA Art News) taking place during Art Basel|Miami Beach, Miami Art Week and Design Miami 2023,

Morris Lapidus

My Home, an exhibition of artwork and furniture by famed architect Morris Lapidus to be displayed at

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach .

Considered a masterpiece of his signature MiMo style, the historic property was designed by Lapidus and originally opened 70 years ago as the DiLido Hotel in 1953. The hotel is celebrating the two anniversaries by honoring and exploring the creative genius who transformed the cityscape of Miami Beach.

For the first time, The Bass will lend art objects and furniture pieces from Lapidus' home to the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, revealing his personal expressions through paintings, repurposed objects, and never-before-seen designs. It is a rare opportunity for the public to experience how Lapidus designed his living space in a display that captures the intimacy of his home within the grand setting of one of his celebrated architectural landmarks. Some of the objets d'art included in the exhibit at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach are:

·



Lapidus' glass dining room table

·



A coffee table he carved in the form of a Roman sculpture he discovered during his school days in front of the Plaza Hotel in New York City

·



Six porcelain masks he modeled from clay in 1929, mounted on gold frames

·



Light fixtures including a 20th

century chandelier he crafted to create the illusion of height in his dining room as well as a sparkling effect with cascading crystals and palm leaves that allow light to create designs on the ceiling

·



Personal paintings

Curated by Desilets and directed by Neuman, this exclusive collection of his work will be open to the public as of Tuesday, December 5th, to kick off Miami Art Week. For the exhibition design, Desilets collaborated with Frederick“Ted” Givens AIA and Carlos Raul Martinez Barba. The exhibit will also feature works from artists Yuri Zatarain and Dede Bandaid.