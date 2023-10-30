Texas Program Underway To Help Offset The Cost Of Home Heating Propane Appliances

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Propane appliance rebates are available for Texans

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Amidst the onset of winter in Texas, the focus is shifting towards more efficient home heating solutions. Propane appliances are emerging as a compelling option, promising to deliver not only enhanced comfort but also substantial energy savings. This season, homeowners and businesses across Texas are exploring the potential benefits of upgrading to propane-powered appliances.This transition to energy-efficient propane appliances extends beyond mere comfort, as it holds the promise of reducing energy expenses for households. In line with this, the Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) reports that the Texas Saves with Propane Appliance Rebate Program is still underway. This initiative is designed to make propane appliance upgrades more accessible and cost-effective for Texas residents and business owners. By offering rebates, ProCOT is helping homeowners and businesses save on their investments in new propane appliances, making the switch to propane even easier.This program offers homeowners and businesses in Texas the opportunity to receive a $300 rebate for the purchase of a new propane furnace, boiler, or water heater. Each Texas household or commercial business location is eligible for a maximum rebate of $600. These rebates are provided on a first-come, first-served basis, contingent on fund availability.To qualify for a propane appliance rebate, Texas consumers are required to initiate the rebate application process with their local propane provider. This process involves providing proof of purchase for a qualifying propane appliance purchased between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, as well as undergoing a propane safety inspection conducted by the propane provider.To learn more about the rebate program and to check the status of 2023 propane appliance rebate funds, visit the Council's live rebate calculator at .Should you have any inquiries, please reach out to us via email at or contact your Texas propane provider.About Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT)The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is a non-profit educational and marketing foundation that promotes the use of clean-burning propane.

