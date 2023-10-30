Israel-Hamas War: IDF Tanks Enter Gaza City; Cut Key Road Amid Escalating Tensions (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Israeli tanks on Monday (October 30) made a significant move by entering the outskirts of Gaza City on Monday, cutting off a vital road running from the north to the south of the conflict-stricken Palestinian territory, witnesses said. This development took place in the Zaytun district. Residents in the area reported that Israeli forces had severed the Salahedin road and were engaging in military action against any vehicles attempting to traverse it.

Israel has recently intensified its ground offensive in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks, aiming to overthrow Gaza's Islamist leadership.

In a tweet, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, "IDF forces continue to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip; during the night, the forces eliminated Hamas terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure and military compounds. The IDF continued during the night to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip."

Israel demands action after mob storms Russian airport in search of Jewish passengers, 60 arrested | WATCH

Earlier today, the IDF confirmed that it had conducted strikes on military targets inside Syria, raising concerns about a wider regional conflict as the battle against Hamas intensifies.

"A short time ago, an IDF fighter jet attacked the launchers" used for attacks aimed at Israeli territory overnight, the military announced.

While the military did not provide further details, Israeli public broadcaster Kan News reported that the strikes occurred near the southern Syrian city of Daraa.

Since October 7, when Hamas militants from Gaza infiltrated southern Israel and killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, while taking nearly 240 hostages, cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah have become a near-daily occurrence.

Explained: Why is Bangladesh building memorial for Indian heroes who sacrificed their lives in Liberation War?

In response, Israel has launched an extensive campaign of airstrikes against Gaza, resulting in a reported death toll of over 8,000 people, nearly half of whom are children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.