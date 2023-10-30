Airport Officials Foil Inbound Traveller's Attempt To Smuggle Cocaine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Customs officials at Hamad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle banned substance into Qatar.



On social media, Qatar Customs stated that 2.52 kilograms of cocaine was seized from an inbound traveller. The contraband was found in the cover of the traveller's bag.

The General Customs Authority has been warning against bringing illegal goods into the country. They are equipped with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.