Beijing cautions that Biden-Xi discussions might not take place

(MENAFN) China's Foreign Ministry has cautioned that the anticipated talks between United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, slated for next month, may be in jeopardy unless the United States starts adhering to an agreement the leaders reached last year. The proposed Biden-Xi summit is scheduled to coincide with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders meeting in San Francisco, set to commence on November 14. While White House officials have expressed expectation for the talks, the Chinese government has yet to confirm Xi's commitment to meet with Biden.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized that the path to a San Francisco summit will not be straightforward, and the two governments cannot rely on autopilot to ensure its occurrence. They underscored the need for both sides to effectively revert to the consensus reached in Bali when Xi and Biden convened last November in Indonesia.



This statement from the ministry followed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent visit to Washington for discussions with President Biden, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Wang stressed the significance Beijing places on stabilizing Sino-United States relations, emphasizing that both governments must follow through on their prior commitments to address interference, surmount obstacles, foster consensus, and achieve meaningful results.



Since Biden assumed office in January 2021, relations between the two nations have experienced strains due to trade disputes, alleged United States involvement in the Taiwan Strait, and disagreements regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis. President Biden has been outspoken in his criticism of the Chinese government, referring to President Xi as a "dictator" and characterizing China's leadership as being in the hands of "bad folks."



