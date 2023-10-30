Russia pursues China's seafood market amid Japanese import prohibition

(MENAFN) The governor of Russia's Kamchatka Region in the Far East, Vladimir Solodov, informed a Russian news agency this week that they are looking to address the gap in China's seafood market following the recent prohibition on Japanese imports.



China had been Japan's primary seafood buyer for an extended period, with marine product imports nearing half a billion dollars in the previous year. Nevertheless, at the end of August, Beijing instituted a ban on all seafood imports from Japan as a reaction to Tokyo's release of treated radioactive wastewater from the troubled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.



China has sturdily objected the verdict, saying the water is “nuclear-contaminated” and labelling Japan’s action as “extremely selfish and irresponsible.”



Official estimates indicate that Russia exported approximately one million tons of seafood to China in 2022, and the country is actively seeking to increase these supplies, with a particular focus on sourcing from its seafood-abundant Kamchatka Region.



“There are now very good vacant niches left after the departure of Japanese suppliers from the Chinese market due to environmental considerations, and we will try to occupy them in terms of seafood and other positions,” Solodov stated on the offshoots of the Chinese global seafood exhibition.



The governor of Kamchatka highlighted the "huge" interest shown by Chinese seafood producers and major players in the fishing industry regarding Russian marine products. He mentioned that the region is currently engaged in discussions with its neighboring country about potential future supplies.



As stated by the official, Russia and China are on the verge of potentially signing long-term agreements for the supply of seafood from Kamchatka. Both parties are actively exploring strategies for streamlined and efficient logistics and transportation. Furthermore, Chinese companies are expressing their readiness to provide essential equipment to Russian fish processing facilities and collaborate on ship maintenance and repair, as per Solodov's statements.

