Dubai Festival City Mall's Festival Bay Returns As The Season's Ultimate Outdoor Destination!

With breathtaking views of Dubai creek and skyline, enjoy the city's favourite food popups, family friend entertainment, world-class concerts, and so much more all in one place!

Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, unveils its outdoor concept, Festival Bay, for another exciting season of memorable experiences. Open to visitors now until 30th April 2024, Festival Bay promises a diverse selection of new events, family activities and experiences.

As part of the Festival Bay experience, guests can enjoy, The Bay by Social, a dynamic space featuring an experiential food market, carnival game stalls, cultural events, brand activation zones, interactive art installations, and renowned culinary selections including Doloma by Chef Shaheen, Stardaks by WAWA-Dining, La Baguette De L'Entrecôte, Scoopi Café, EETEN Urban Kitchen, and more.

Throughout the season, The Bay by Social will also be home to a variety of events from comedy nights and food festivals to weekly art shows, performances by popular musical artists, bands, roaming entertainment, dancers as well as seasonal events including Diwali and Christmas. The perfect environment to explore an array of cuisines, catch up with loved ones and escape the bustling city, The Bay by Social is guaranteed to be the backdrop of lasting memories.

The Carnival at The Bay by Social will offer visitors access to carnival game stalls to try their luck at winning prizes as well as archery and axe-throwing stations offering adventurous challenges. The inflatable park is a wonderland of giant slides and obstacle courses that promise endless thrills, while the giant trampolines will let guests hone their acrobatic skills.

Throughout 2023 and into 2024, Festival Bay will unveil a calendar packed with cultural events, comedy nights and workshops led by experts in sports, entertainment, art therapy, yoga, and cooking, to enhance every visit.

Stay tuned for further announcements on @dubaifestivalcitymall, and join us at Festival Bay to create unforgettable memories!



Helipad by Frozen Cherry is hosting a grand launch on 5th November, bringing back the popular menu by BB Social and a variety of cocktails by top mixologists, with the 360 panoramic views of the Dubai skyline and sunsets. Opening in December, visitors can enjoy the enchanting Christmas Market featuring local artisans' creations, organic culinary ingredients, delectable desserts and more.

