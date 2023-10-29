Jahez-Kuwait Introduces Its Exclusive 'Red Hours' Cashback Program

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Jahez International Company (“Jahez-Kuwait”), a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, launched its all-new exclusive 'Red Hours' cashback campaign. The initiative aims to reward customers for placing an order through the Jahez-Kuwait App, which falls in line with Jahez-Kuwait's ongoing commitment to enhance its services to its valued customers.

The 'Red Hours' campaign is live until October 31st, 2023, in which all customers placing an order through the Jahez-Kuwait App from 2pm till 7pm Kuwait time will receive KD1 cashback. In order to be eligible to receive the cashback, customers must place an order with a minimum value of KD1.500 and enter the promotional code 'REDHRS' upon checking out. There will be no cap on the number of orders eligible to receive the cash back between the specified period, therefore customers can place as many orders as they would like. The credited cashback will be seamlessly transferred to the users' in-App wallet, ensuring immediate and hassle-free access to their earned rewards. Additionally, the cash back campaign covers all restaurants onboarded on the Jahez-Kuwait App.

“We are proud to launch our 'Red Hours' campaign to reward our loyal customers for their support and trust in our platform and as their preferred food delivery service,” said, Faisal Alsaei, Marketing Manager at Jahez-Kuwait.“This initiative follows our pioneering stance, as a leader within the local food delivery services industry. By launching our 'Red Hours' campaign, our goal is to give back to our customers all while their order from their favorite restaurants through the Jahez-Kuwait App. Such programs align with our internal framework and overall strategic approach to retaining and broadening our customer base, while attracting new customers that can leverage our value adding benefits and reward opportunities upon placing their orders.”

Alsaei added,“At Jahez-Kuwait, our objective is to not only increase our customer base, but also provide an unparalleled experience to both our customers and the various restaurants we serve. We have been progressively incorporating new features into the Jahez-Kuwait app, some of which have been showcased in the TVC, to provide a seamless rounded experience. As we continue to grow in the Kuwaiti market, we will be announcing new initiatives, collaborations, and features that reaffirm our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

It is worth mentioning that Jahez-Kuwait entered the competitive food delivery industry with an innovative customer centric approach. By allowing customers to simply drop a pin for delivery without needing to enter an address, Jahez-Kuwait provides a seamless and intuitive experience that takes convenience to a new level. The platform further empowers its users with flexible payment options, offering the freedom to pay anytime, whether before or after delivery, putting the control squarely in customers' hands. Additionally, in collaboration with select partners, Jahez offers up to 50% off at some restaurants, providing unmatched value and making it a truly compelling choice for food delivery in Kuwait.

About Jahez:

Jahez-Kuwait is a subsidiary of Jahez International Company KSA, one of the largest food delivery companies in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2016, Jahez was quick to gain traction in the food delivery industry in Saudi Arabia, emerging as a prominent player with over 1.3 million active users and over 34,000 delivery partners across Saudi Arabia as of 31st March 2021. In 2022, Jahez entered the Kuwaiti market while simultaneously launching its Bahrain operation during the same year.