Russian Universities Banned From Discussing Negative Trends In Country - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin regime is further tightening censorship in Russia in the run-up to the presidential election, seeking to avoid public discussion of the ongoing war against Ukraine.

That's according to the British Defense Ministry referring to intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that in mid-October, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation ordered universities to avoid open discussion of any "negative political, economic and social trends" in Russia.

British intelligence sees this as yet another step toward restricting Russia's domestic information space.

Russian army does not live up to Kremlin's expectations of Avdiivka capture -intel report

According to intelligence analysts, in the long term this will likely further the trend of Russian policy-making taking place in an echo-chamber of politically acceptable, pro-Kremlin perspectives.

"It is highly likely that the Kremlin wishes to further suppress negative perspectives on the 'special military operation' in the run up to President Vladimir Putin's anticipated bid for re-election in March 2024," the report said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia's death toll in Ukraine since the outset of the full-scale invasion currently stands at over 299,000.