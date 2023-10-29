Orion Beats Uniswap Tax By Offering 0% DEX Fees And 0.25% On CEX Trades

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Centralized and decentralized exchange aggregator Orion has revealed its 0% fee model for DEX trades that makes it cheaper than Uniswap. Unlike the majority of DEX platforms, Orion doesn't impose a commission on trades, allowing users to keep more of their crypto.

On October 16, Uniswap began imposing a 0.15% on swaps involving assets such as ETH, WBTC, and USDC. This forms an additional tax over and above protocol fees that can be imposed through governance. The decision by Uniswap Labs to activate an interface fee means that Orion is cheaper than Uniswap and provides access to a greater range of liquidity sources.

Uniswap claims its 0.15% fees leaves it cheaper than other AMMs, which can charge up to 1%, and CEXs, which can charge up to 2%. Orion, however, has continued to maintain its zero percent fee for DEX trades, and levies as low as 0.25% for CEX, making it cheaper than most AMMs including Uniswap. Orion also supports stablecoin swaps with pricing at 0.03%, making it cheaper than stablecoin platforms such as Curve.

Stephane Doueihi, DAO Ambassador of Orion said:“Traders are losing significant amounts of money through using DEXs that impose fees. Over time, these can add up to thousands of dollars in lost value. In many cases, users aren't even aware how much they're paying, since fees aren't always clearly displayed by DEX interfaces.”

“Orion charges 0% for DEX trades and has no intention of adjusting this model. We believe that users who are executing swaps onchain should be entitled to keep their crypto and receive maximum value from every trade. Coupled with a fee level of just 0.25% for CEX trades, this makes Orion the most cost-efficient aggregator on the market.”

Orion supports tier-one exchanges such as Binance, OKX, and KuCoin, whose deep liquidity can be accessed through Orion's single terminal. This allows traders to access the assets they want at the price point they desire without incurring slippage you find on other DEX platforms. For onchain swaps, meanwhile, Orion's zero-fee structure allows users to bypass Uniswap's 0.15% tax and ensure that more value stays in their personal wallet.

