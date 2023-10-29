Kerala Sadya To Malabar Biryani- 7 Popular Dishes To Eat In Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This fragrant and flavorful biryani is a speciality of the Malabar region. It's made with fragrant rice, meat (usually chicken or mutton), and a blend of aromatic spices.
Soft and fluffy appams are a staple in Kerala cuisine. They are often paired with a fragrant and creamy vegetable stew, making for a delicious and comforting meal.
This variation of biriyani is known for its rich and aromatic flavours. It's made with succulent pieces of beef, fragrant rice, and a blend of spices.
A quintessential Kerala dish, the tangy and spicy fish curry made with coconut milk is served with steamed rice. It's a staple in Kerala households.
Thin slices of raw banana are deep-fried until crispy and seasoned with salt. These chips are a popular snack in Kerala and can be found in many local markets.
A traditional Kerala dessert made with rice flakes, jaggery, and coconut milk. It's a sweet and creamy pudding that's often served during festivals.
This is a traditional Kerala feast served on a banana leaf. It includes an array of vegetarian dishes like avial (mixed vegetable curry), thoran, and olan.
Parotta is a flaky, layered flatbread that pairs exceptionally well with a spicy and flavorful beef curry. It's a beloved street food dish in Kerala.
