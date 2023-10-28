               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DPS-MIS Holds Cleanliness Drive


10/28/2023 11:02:05 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) DPS-Modern Indian School (DPS-MIS) organised a cleanliness drive for students of classes IV and V under the Clean India Mission (Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan). The aim was to create awareness among the students regarding cleanliness and its benefits.

MENAFN28102023000067011011ID1107323244

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search