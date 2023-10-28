DPS-MIS Holds Cleanliness Drive

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) DPS-Modern Indian School (DPS-MIS) organised a cleanliness drive for students of classes IV and V under the Clean India Mission (Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan). The aim was to create awareness among the students regarding cleanliness and its benefits.

