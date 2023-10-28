Underwater Attack Special Forces' Airborne Training Sessions Held, Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Underwater attack naval special forces' airborne training
sessions were held at one of the combined arms training ranges of
the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the
Defense Ministry.
During the sessions held with cadets and instructors of the
Underwater Attack Special Forces Course, various tasks on parachute
training were fulfilled.
The main objective of the sessions was to improve military
personnel's skills in parachute jumping, as well as further
increase their combat and special training level.
